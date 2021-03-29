Ninety Six softball falls to Crescent
Ninety Six’s varsity softball team suffered a 4-3 road loss Monday night to Crescent.
Lou Corner went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Tori Barr went 2-for-3 with a run and Gracie Lollis went 1-for-3 with a run.
Ninety Six fell to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the region.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLFLander third at Cougar InvitationalAfter the first two rounds of the Cougar Invitational, Lander is in third place and nine shots away from first.
West Florida is currently in first after shooting 11-over-par for the first day. Columbus State is in second after shooting 12-over-par while the Bearcats round out the top three. Jordan Doull of Columbus State is in first individually after shooting five-under-par for the first two rounds.
Freshman Linus Jonsson is leading the Bearcats after finishing tied for seventh. He shot three-over-par for the first two rounds.