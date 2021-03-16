Ninety Six’s varsity softball team defeated Saluda 8-6 in the season opener for both teams.
Gracie Timmerman, Kylie Campbell and Tori Barr each had two hits for the Wildcats.
Meghan Kimberling pitched five innings and struck out five. Janiyah Squire got the save, pitching two hitless innings and striking out 7.
Lander men’s golf 12th at Southeastern CollegiateVALDOSTA, Ga. — After two days, the Lander men’s golf team finished the First Federal Southeastern Collegiate in 12th place.
PBC foe Georgia Southwestern took first place with a team score of 859. West Florida finished second with a score of 863 while three schools finished tied for third with a score of 865. The Bearcats shot a team score of 900.
Junior Maxime Legros led Lander and finished tied for 12th after shooting one-under-par for the tournament.