Ninety Six’s varsity softball team defeated Belton-Honea Path 5-4 Friday night.
Pitcher Meghan Kimberling earned her 10th win of the season. Gracie Lollis went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Tori Barr went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Kylie Campbell hit a triple and scored one run.
Ninety Six improved to 13-3 overall.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLander 9, Georgia College 4Lander stopped a seven-game losing skid with a victory over Georgia College.
Lander moved to 15-15 overall and 11-13 in the PBC while Georgia College drops to 14-13 and 12-12 in the PBC.
The offense for the Bearcats was constantly going, as four Bearcats had multi-hit games. Lander scored eight of its nine runs in the first three innings.
Pitcher Marshall Thompson was all the Bearcats needed on the mound, as the righty tossed a complete game. Thompson allowed four runs on 12 hits while striking out 12.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNISLander 6, Georgia College 1No. 6-ranked Lander returned to its winning ways with a victory over Georgia College at the Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
Lander (10-1) bounced back from its first defeat of the season by claiming the first five points against the Bobcats.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLAugusta 3, Lander 2Lander won the first two sets against Augusta, but the Jaguars rallied to earn a five-set win. Set scores were 13-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 15-13.
Christina Aguayo and Madilyn Reed both recorded double-doubles on the evening. Aguayo led the Bearcats with 16 kills and added 12 digs, while Reed orchestrated 46 assists and chipped in with 14 digs.