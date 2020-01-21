Ninety Six's girls basketball team fell to Silver Bluff, 52-41, in a Region 2-2A matchup.
Haylee Hill led the Wildcats with 16 points.
Scorers — NS: Haylee Hill 16, Aubrie Middleton 2, Tyra Sullivan 7, Jada Newson 2, Gracie Lollis 8, Tori Barr 6.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
High Point 70, Dixie 65
Dixie fell to High Point in a Region 1-1A matchup.
William Snipes led the Hornets with 35 points. Jenkins Peeler added 15.
Scorers — D: Nolan Prince 3, Max Peeler 9, Liam Hibbard 2, Jenkins Peeler 12, William Snipes 35, Keon Bates 4.
Record: Dixie 11-7 overall (5-3 Region 1-1A)
Abbeville 77, Saluda 67
Abbeville defeated Saluda in a Region 2-2A matchup.
Titus Paul led the Panthers with 26 points.
Scorers — A: Titus Paul 26, Kionte Garner 17, JD Moore 13, Dre Watt 11. S: Keenan Brooks 6, Niam Butler 3, Trey Bryant 17, Dallan Wright 23, Zion Wright 8.