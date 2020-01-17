Ninety Six’s varsity girls basketball team fell 52-40 to Batesburg-Leesville Friday in a region matchup.
Scorers — NS: Haylee Hill 16, Tyra Sullivan 15, Jada Newson 5, Gracie Lollis 2, Tori Barr 2.
Cambridge Academy 35,
King Academy 22Cambridge defeated King Academy Friday night. The Cougars improved to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in their region.
Lindsey Lee led the Cougars with 18 points and five rebounds. Erin Massey had five points and Faith Harvley had four points and five rebounds.
Lydia Rooney scored two points and added six rebounds.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLBatesburg-Leesville 62,
Ninety Six 56Ninety Six fell to Batesburg-Leesville in a region game Friday.
Scorers — NS: Andy Threlkeld 3, Josh Booker 3, Payne Davis 6, Logan Bruce 21, Luke Coster 3, Jack Waldrop 20.
King Academy 62,
Cambridge Academy 40Cambridge fell to King Academy Friday.
Jackson Calvert led the Cougars with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Spence Hagood scored 15 points and Charles Price added eight points.
Dixie 79, Calhoun Falls 56William Snipes and Max Peeler combined for 50 points as Dixie defeated Calhoun Falls for a region win.
Scorers — D: William Snipes 28, Max Peeler 22, Jenkins Peeler 17, Nolan Prince 2, Westin Brock 6, Liam Hibbard 4.
Record: Dixie 11-6 overall (5-2 Region 1-1A)
COLLEGE WRESTLINGNo. 13 Limestone 40, Lander 3GAFFNEY — The Lander wrestling team got a decision from Myles Starke at 184 pounds, but No. 13 Limestone was too much for the Bearcats as the Saints earned a 40-3 victory.
Starke grabbed the win for Lander (2-3), grinding out a 6-4 victory to give the Bearcats their first points of the night after Limestone (5-3) built a 31-0 lead, thanks in part to two forfeits.
The Georgia native remains unbeaten in duals this season.