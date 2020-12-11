Ninety Six’s varsity girls basketball team is off to a 2-0 region start after defeating Greenville Tech 28-24 Friday night.
Chaney Smith led the Wildcats with eight points and Jada Newson had seven points. Iyanna Hart had five points, Arrianna Culbreath had four points, Aubrie Middleton had three points and Gabby Hart had one point.
THURSDAYJUNIOR VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLGreenwood 47, Emerald 35
Greenwood’s junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Emerald Thursday night.
Sophomore Donovan Boyles led Greenwood with 18 points. Khyulek Williams added 11 points.
Kendall Barr had eight points and Omari McGowan had four points. Rod Crawford, Josiah Jeffery and Henry Logan each had two points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLWestview 42, Edgewood 21
Westview defeated Edgewood Thursday night in middle school boys basketball. Westview scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away.