Ninety Six’s varsity boys golf team defeated Strom Thurmond 173-178 on Thursday.
Scores — NS: Adam Fennell 38, Christian Davidson 39, Josh Brown 40, Ethan White 56, Parker Goff 56. ST: Jackson H. 40, Addison L. 44, Josh O. 47, Ty Culver 47.
Record: Ninety Six 2-0 overall
VARSITY BOYS SOCCERGreenwood 8, Laurens 0Julian Figueroa, Omar Ramos and Ward McCurry each scored two goals for the Eagles. Trevor Brewington and Bryar O’Dell also scored.
VARSITY SOFTBALLGreenwood 6, Easley 5The Eagles bounced back from a loss and had nine hits on the night.
Katie Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run. Matti Dickenson, Madison Medlin, Gracie Stone, Kayleigh Doerflein and Allyson Kilgus combined for seven hits.
Jenna Chaudoin got the complete-game win after striking out five batters in seven innings.
JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALLGreenwood 10, Easley 0Greenwood had a total of 12 hits and only one error. Greenwood pitcher Aubrey Holland had 10 strikeouts.
Madison Louis led the way with two doubles, followed by Zoey Montgomery and Holland, who had one double.
Makayla Moore had two singles, followed by KD Helms, Arnie Young and Nariah Carroll, who each had one single.
Record: 2-0 overall, 2-0 Region 1-5A
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS Lander 7, Erskine 0Lander swept rival Erskine at the Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
The Bearcats would sweep doubles play to earn the point. Eduarda Ferreira and Polina Radchenko earned the 6-4 doubles win, while Lindsey Wiggins and Kylee Ramsey would secure the 7-6 win. Lucia Ric and Marissa Peterson clinched the doubles point with a default win.
Lander rattled off 10 straight-set wins in singles to complete the sweep against Erskine.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNISNo. 6 Lander 5, Newberry 2Lander got strong performances from the bottom half of its singles lineup as the Bearcats knocked off Newberry at the Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
Lander (9-1) used Tommaso Rossin and Matthew De Groot’s 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles to break a 1-1 tie and clinch the first point of the match. From there, Thomas De Negri’s 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 and Stanimir Petrovic’s 6-1, 6-1 triumph at No. 6 put the Bearcats up 3-0. Jamieson Nathan put Lander over the top with a 6-1, 6-2 performance at No. 4.
Newberry (7-5) rallied for two wins before Lander’s Kim Oshiro ended the day with a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 5.
WEDNESDAYVARSITY BASEBALLSaluda 7, Newberry 2The Tigers got on the board in the first inning when Jacob McCary doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.
TJ Fallaw took the win for Saluda Tigers. He allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out eight.
Reagan Cherry threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Saluda totaled seven hits. McCary and Jonah McCary each managed two hits for the Tigers.