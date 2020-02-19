Ninety Six’s varsity boys basketball team suffered a 71-53 loss Wednesday to Lee Central in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Logan Bruce scored a team-high 21 points for the Wildcats. Josh Booker followed with 14. Payne Davis scored eight. Andy Threlkeld scored six and Matthew Deal scored four.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNo. 23 Lander 78, Flagler 68Lander bounced back from a rare loss, outlasting Peach Belt Conference rival Flagler at Finis Horne Arena.
The Bearcats improved to 21-4 overall and 16-1 in the PBC. Lander swept the season series from the Saints, who fell to 6-17, 4-13.
The Bearcats responded well after having their 16-game winning streak snapped last Saturday, their first loss since Dec. 11, 2019.
Tabitha Dailey paced Lander with 14 points, making six of her eight shots from the floor.
Jessica Harris added 11 points, shared team-high honors with seven rebounds and led the Bearcats with four assists. The senior moved past Mylea McKenith for fourth on the school’s all-time scoring list.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLLander 80, Flagler 72Lander got two three-point plays apiece from DaJuan Moorer and Deon Berrien down the stretch as the Bearcats outlasted Peach Belt Conference rival Flagler.
The Bearcats snapped a two-game losing streak, improving to 18-7 overall and 12-5 in the PBC.
Lander remains in fourth place in the league behind UNC Pembroke (14-3), USC Aiken (13-4) and Augusta (13-4).
The Bearcats trailed by two with three minutes to go, but Moorer converted a pair of three-point plays and Berrien added another to put the game away.
Berrien paced Lander with 18 points, converting two three-point plays in the final four-plus minutes. Moorer finished with 14 points.
COLLEGE WRESTLINGQueens 24, Lander 21Lander closed with 12 consecutive points, but came up just short at Queens in a loss.
Lander (4-7) fell behind 12-0 thanks to pin and a forfeit before Elijah Gray earned three points for the Bearcats at 141. A forfeit at 157 pulled Lander to within six at 15-9, but Queens (6-9) answered with a decision and a pin to build a 24-9 lead.
Myles Starke and Darius Parker each battled to decisions for the Bearcats and Cameron Coffman ended the night with a fall at 285, but the Royals held on for a three-point victory.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSENorth Greenville 21, Lander 9Lander fell at North Greenville, despite seven combined goals from Alyssa Suchan and Emmy Peterson.
Freshman goalie Brenah Sarrell recorded 10 saves for Lander (2-2), while Grace Walterscollected a team-high three ground balls.
North Greenville (1-3) started off strong, posting five goals over the opening 5:46 before Suchan put the Bearcats on the board with 22:10 left in the first half. Lander countered with a 3-1 run, capped by Emmy Peterson’s goal with 15:17 to go, but the Crusaders closed the half with a 7-1 spurt to go ahead 13-5 at the horn.
The Bearcats could not pull closer than eight the rest of the way, despite holding the Crusaders to just two goals over the match’s final 10 minutes.