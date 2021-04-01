Ninety Six’s varsity baseball team suffered a 6-0 loss Thursday night to Liberty.
Hamp Ashley and Landen Fletcher recorded the only hits for the Wildcats.
COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCERLander 3, Clayton State 1No. 4-ranked Lander concluded its regular season with a victory over Clayton State at Van Taylor Stadium.
The Bearcats move to 8-0-0 while Clayton State drops to 3-7-0.
Lander got on the board first in the ninth minute of play, with junior Liam Doyle putting away his first goal of the season to give the Bearcats an early 1-0 advantage.
After an early 1-1 tie in the second half, Lander sophomore Max Bolton scored his fifth of the season in the 47th minute of play while sophomore Max McNulty scored his sixth of the season in the 48th minute to give Lander the separation it needed.
Lander will be back at Van Taylor Stadium on Wednesday to host a PBC semifinal match against an opponent to be named later.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCERLander 2, USC Aiken 0Lander ended its 2021 spring campaign with a victory over PBC rival USC Aiken at Van Taylor Stadium.
Lander applied pressure from the start of the match, attempting four shots in the first five minutes before Gracie Beeson found the back of the net at the 6:31 mark to put the Bearcats on top, 1-0.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S TENNISLander 6, Limestone 1Lander tallied its fourth consecutive road victory as it took down Limestone at the Emmie Evans Rector Tennis Center in Gaffney.
Lander began the win with a clean sweep of doubles. Chiara Gerbino and Raquel Acco started with a 6-1 win at the No. 2 spot while Eduarda Ferreira and Maria Rey clinched the win with a 6-4 victory at the No. 1 spot.
The Bearcats started singles play with a win at No. 4 singles as Rey won to put Lander up 2-0. Ferreira pushed the Bearcats closer at the No. 1 spot with a straight-set victory while Wiggins clinched the victory at 4-0 with a win at No. 6 singles.