Ninety Six baseball
falls to CrescentNinety Six’s varsity baseball team suffered a 13-0 loss Tuesday night to Crescent.
Matthew Deal, Payne Davis, Payton Crawford, Drew Hinton and Evan Adams all had a hit for the Wildcats.
Ninety Six fell to 1-7 and 0-1 in region play.
VARSITY BOYS GOLFChapman 181,
Emerald 202Emerald fell to region foe Chapman at home.
Logan Pope led Emerald with a team-best score of 39, followed by Zach Polatty (52), Harris Miller (55) and Colton Carawan (56).
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLFLander places eighth
at Bobcat Invitational EATONTON, Ga. – Lander finished in eighth place to conclude action at the Bobcat Invitational.
Georgia College took first place after shooting 7-over-par as a team along with a team score of 847. USC Aiken finished second after shooting 8-over-par while Georgia Southwestern took third with a 17-over-par tournament. Lander finished the tournament shooting 37-over-par.
Junior Maxime Legros finished first among the Bearcats with a tie for fourth place after a 1-under-par tournament performance.
COLLEGE SOFTBALLLander 3-7,
Lees-McRae 1-2Lander came away with a pair of wins over visiting Lees-McRae at Doug Spears Field.
Lander took game one by a score of 3-1 thanks to stellar pitching from redshirt sophomore Barbara Cook, who went seven innings, allowed two hits and struck out four.
The Bearcats saw a surge in their offense in game two, defeating the Bobcats 7-2 to clinch the sweep.
With the wins, the Bearcats improved to 13-7 overall.
MONDAYVARSITY BOYS GOLFGreenville 165,
Greenwood 167Greenwood fell on the road to Greenville at The Preserve at Verdae Golf Club.
Landen Still carded a team-best 40 for the Eagles. Also competing for Greenwood was Elliott Kinney (41), Dawson Hudson (41), Cameron Addis (45), Trace Meredith (49) and Jaelan Fisher (52).
Greenwood fell to 1-2 on the season.
VARSITY SOFTBALLSaluda 4, Fox Creek 2The Tigers took the lead late in the game, scoring two runs in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. Saluda had eight hits. Jana Pou and Ella Gentry collected multiple hits to lead the Tigers.
Pitcher Miranda Fulmer earned the win. Fulmer surrendered two runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out 12.