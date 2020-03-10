Ninety Six’s varsity baseball team won a region game, 7-3, against Silver Bluff Tuesday night.
The Wildcats held the Bulldogs scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning.
Logan Bruce went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Brayden McCary went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Andrew Gossett was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Cam Lollis went 1 for 3 with one RBI.
Andy Threlkeld picked up the win as pitcher. He gave up five hits and struck out six.
VARSITY SOFTBALLNinety Six 12, Strom Thurmond 2Ninety Six powered past Strom Thurmond in five innings.
Kylie Campbell was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Tori Barr was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Anjellet Corner was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Gracie Lollis hit 2 or 3 with one RBI.
Pitcher Carlee Stockman earned the win on the mound and was 1 for 3 with a double at the plate. She struck out 11.
Greenwood Christian 3,
Calhoun Falls 0Greenwood Christian shut out Calhoun Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Greenwood Christian pitcher Jessice Rearden went seven innings and struck out 13, walking three and giving up two hits.
Emma Knight, Kimberly Miller and Gracey Brisher led the Hawks with multiple hits.
Woodmont 8, Greenwood 7Greenwood fell in its region opener at Woodmont. The Eagles had five errors and eight hits.
Jenna Chaudoin and Gracie Stone each had two hits. Matti Dickenson, Kayleigh Doerflein, Taylor Gary and Micah Tate each had one hit. Katie Smith, Dickenson, Chaudoin, Madison Medline, Stone, Gary and Allyson Kilgus scored runs for the Eagles.
Choudoin pitched six innings and gave up five hits, four walks. She struck out four.
VARSITY BOYS SOCCERLaurens 3, Dixie 1Laurens defeated Dixie 3-1 Tuesday night in a non-region matchup.
Andrew Nickles scored the only goal for the Hornets. Alex Hershberger made five saves in goal.
Dixie fell to 2-2 this season and will face Greenwood at 7 p.m. today.
VARSITY BOYS TENNISBelton-Honea Path 4, Emerald 2Layton Logan won at No. 2 singles and improved to 3-0 in singles play, while Jacob Lovell provided the Vikings’ other singles win, 6-2, 6-1, in a team loss against Belton-Honea Path.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLFLander finishes 10thLander finished tied for 10th to close out the Southeastern Collegiate at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
Chris Fortenberry and Maxime Legros led the way for the Bearcats with a four-over 220 to finish in a tie for 27th overall. Jon Parker finished tied for 48th at nine-over 225. Conor Cull finished tied for 52nd with a score of 226, while Valentin Peugnet rounded out the Bearcat lineup in a tie for 71st place with a score of 230.
The Bearcats ended the event with a 24-over 888. Georgia Southwestern won the 18-team field at a six-under 858, eight strokes ahead of Columbus State, and ten strokes in front of West Florida.
COLLEGE BASEBALLBelmont Abbey 13, Lander 4Lander gave up 10 runs in the last three innings en route to a 13-4 loss toBelmont Abbey Tuesday evening at Stephen B. Dolny Stadium.
The Bearcats fall to 13-8 on the year, while Belmont Abbey improves to 12-12. Belmont Abbey’s Mitchell Keener picked up the win, and Davis Cunningham was hit with the loss.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSELander 21, St. Andrews 3LAURINBURG, N.C. – Lander scored 11 consecutive goals to begin Tuesday’s match at St. Andrews and never looked back, dominating the Knights 21-3 for the first road win in program history.
Lander (4-5) got goals from eight different players, while limiting St. Andrews (2-4) to just 12 shots. The Bearcats attempted 41 shots on the day.
Mary Claire Robinson scored four of her five goals during Lander’s 11-0 run over the opening 17:12 of action. The Bearcats built a 14-2 lead at halftime and, following a Knight goal with 25:56 to play, netted seven unanswered goals to end the match.
JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALLGreenwood 8, Woodmont 3Greenwood pitcher Aubrey Holland had 10 strikeouts as the Eagles won their season and region opener against Woodmont Tuesday.
The Eagles scored six runs in the first inning and finished with five hits and one error.
Makayla Moore went 2 for 3, Madison Louis went 1 for 3, Holland went 1 for 3 and Zoey Montgomery went 1 for 3.
MONDAYVARSITY BOYS TENNISGreenwood 7, Easley 0
Results — No. 1 singles Graeme Simpson defeated Casey Bomar 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles Hampton Goldman defeated Ben Mitchell 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 singles Jack Davenport defeated Ben Crooks 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 singles Creighton Bowen defeated Luke Willis 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 singles Hayden Darby defeated Grantland Rogers 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles Greame Simpson/Hampton Goldman defeated Casey Bomar 8-0; No. 2 doubles Evan Brown/Andrew Polatty defeated Kaleb Patterson/Watts Liddell 8-0
Record: Greenwood 2-0 overall, 1-0 Region 1-5A
Emerald 4, Newberry 2Seniors Jack Wiseman and Layton Logan pulled off wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Emerald also picked up wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles.
VARSITY BOYS GOLFGreenwood 170, Laurens 206Led by rounds of 40 by Elliott Kinney and Landen Still, Greenwood opened the season with a region victory over Laurens at Lakeside Country Club. Also competing for the Eagles were Andrew Piontek (41), Brantley Parramore (49) and Cameron Addis (50).
VARSITY SOFTBALLSaluda 8, Strom Thurmond 3The Tigers opened the regular season with a victory over Strom Thurmond. Saluda was led by Kaylee Long in the circle and at the plate. Long threw a complete game with strikeouts to pick up the win.
Long also went 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs. Natalee Herron added two hits for the Tigers.