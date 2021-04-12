The Lander women's tennis team fell to No. 14 Flagler, 6-1, Monday at the Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
Lander drops to 8-8 overall and 3-4 in the PBC while Flagler moves to 11-4 overall and 5-1 in the PBC.
The Bearcats had a couple of chances to secure the double point with two of their pairings losing by two points. Chiara Gerbino and Raquel Acco lost 7-5 while Lindsey Wiggins and Roberta Armani fell 6-4.
After losing the first six points, Maria Rey won in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 at the No. 3 singles spot to give Lander its only point of the match.
SATURDAY
VARSITY BOYS GOLF
Cambridge Academy 153, Ninety Six 180
Cambridge Academy defeated Ninety Six in a non-region matchup.
Spence Hagood shot a team-best 36 for the Cougars.