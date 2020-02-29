AIKEN — The No. 22-ranked Lander women’s basketball team scored just four points in the second quarter and never recovered in a 75-55 loss at USC Aiken on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
Despite the loss, Lander claimed its first outright Peach Belt Conference championship since 2009-10, thanks to a 73-64 Clayton State win against North Georgia.
Lander (23-5, 18-2 PBC) will host a Peach Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday night as the tournament’s No. 1 seed. If the Bearcats win, Lander will host the semfinals and championships for the men’s and women’s tournaments.
Zamiya Passmore led the Bearcats with 19 points in the loss. USC Aiken (15-13, 10-10 PBC) finished with four players in double-figures.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLLander 65, USC Aiken 54AIKEN — Lander used a solid second half to defeat USC Aiken inside the Convocation Center. The win helped the Bearcats clinch the No. 3 seed in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
The win moved the Bearcats to 20-8 overall and 14-6 in the PBC, the best regular-season record for Lander since 1998-99. Head coach Drew Richards recorded the most regular-season wins for a first-year coach at Lander.
Deon Berrien led the Bearcats with 13 points and seven rebounds. Sidney Robinson added 11 points.
COLLEGE BASEBALLNo. 23 Columbus State 4, Lander 1COLUMBUS, Ga. — Despite a career-high 7 1/3 innings pitched by senior pitcher Fraser Ellard, Lander came up short in game two of the series at No. 23 Columbus State.
Lander falls to 10-6 on the year and 4-3 in PBC play, while Columbus State improves to 13-3 and 7-1 in league action.
Columbus State broke through with the game’s first two runs in the bottom of the first. An RBI double and a runner scoring on an error would give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.
The Cougars would add two more runs in the third thanks to a two-run home run. The Bearcats would get on the board in the fifth on an RBI double by Roury Glanton, but the Cougars allowed only two hits in the final four innings to seal the game.
COLLEGE WRESTLINGLander places 4
at region championshipsPEMBROKE, N.C. — Lander concluded its inaugural season by finishing with three fifth-place finishers and a fourth-place participant at the NCAA Super Region II Championships.
After falling in his opening match at 141, Elijah Gray earned a 13-10 decision over Nicholas Natarcola of Davis & Elkins. A pin over King’s Jacob Wynn put Gray two wins away from a third-place finish and a berth in the NCAA Divison II National Championships, but the freshman suffered a pin and followed with a forfeit win to place fifth.
Brice Harkness dropped his first bout of the day at 174, but responding by pinning Chad Tracy of Davis & Elkins and winning a 6-4 decision over Mount Olive’s Luke Glunt. A 13-7 decision kept him out of the third-place bout, but Harkness ended in fifth after a sudden victory over Myles Williams of Emmanuel.
Darius Parker stormed into 197 semifinals with a pin in one minutes, 21 seconds over Coker’s David Alvarez and an 8-4 decision against Ross Sealby of Mount Olive before a pair of 9-5 losses put him in fourth-place in the class.
In the 285 division, Cameron Coffman pinned Belmont Abbey’s Mike Siwiec to advance to the semifinals, but fell in a tiebreaker. A pin kept him out of the third-place match, but Coffman won by forfeit in his final bout to finish fifth.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSELander 23, Mars Hill 10Freshman Carson Theriault tallied a career-high 10 points to lead the Lander men’s lacrosse team to a resounding victory over Mars Hill at Van Taylor Stadium.
Lander’s high-powered offense had 11 different goal scorers, including a four-goal game from Carson Theriault and Eli Copeland. Quinn Ingalls, Adam Mather and Tyler Kralj each recorded a hat trick. Six other players scored one goal each.
Ryan Zuba, Drew Bruton, Julian Roberts and Tyler Kralj each scored their first career goal.
The Bearcat defense was solid in the win, holding the Lions to 10 goals. Freshman goalie Liam Mackay Morris made eight saves in net, while Trenton Thomas caused a pair of turnovers.