ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lander women’s lacrosse team got career-high point totals from Alyssa Suchan and Emmy Peterson as the Bearcats earned a 20-17 victory over Davis & Elkins on Wednesday.
Peterson broke a 3-3 tie with a free position goal with 20:56 left in the first half, followed by back-to-back goals from Suchan. Emma Arafin’s goal at 18:31 made the score 7-3 and another Peterson goal capped a 5-0 Bearcat run over a span of 3:06. Peterson’s third goal of the half put Lander (3-4) up 10-7 with 2:10 left in the half.
Hanging on to a 12-11 lead early in the second period, the Bearcats embarked on a 4-0 spurt, started by Haley Von Achen’s goal with 24:39 remaining.
Davis & Elkins (0-2) pulled to within two goals with 8:54 remaining, but Mary Claire Robinson netted two goals over 2:09 to put Lander back up four. The Bearcats’ defense limited the Senators to just two shots over the final six minutes to hold on for the win. Brenah Sarrell made 12 saves in the victory.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSENorth Greenville 14, Lander 7TIGERVILLE — Lander fell to North Greenville in a non-conference contest. Adam Mather led the team with three goals, while Jake Watson collected a team-high four ground balls.
Lander (3-2) got on the board early as Eli Copeland score at the 12:07 mark of the first quarter. The Crusaders (3-4) answered with three straight goals before Tyler Kralj and Chance Hainey found the back of the net to tie the game at 3-3 entering the second quarter.
North Greenville pulled away in the second period, outscoring the Bearcats 6-0 to take a 9-3 lead into halftime. Lander cut the deficit to five entering the final 15 minutes, thanks to goals from Mather and Carson Theriault, but could never pull closer.