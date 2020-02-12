The Lander women’s lacrosse team used a 6-0 first half run to topple rival Erskine, 18-11, Wednesday afternoon at Van Taylor Stadium.
Lander (2-0) spread the wealth offensively, as seven different Bearcats scored in the win over the Flying Fleet (0-2). Emmy Peterson notched five goals, while Alyssa Suchan added four goals and four assists. The Bearcats put 30 of their 32 shots on goal.
Erskine led by two early and held a 4-3 lead nine minutes into the first half before Lander’s offense kicked into high gear. The Bearcats netted six consecutive goals, including the final four in a 2:52 span, led by three from Suchan. A goal with three seconds left in the half by Peterson put the Bearcats up 12-6.
TUESDAYVARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLGreenwood 75, Woodmont 68Greenwood secured a spot in the Class 5A playoff with a win against Woodmont.
Dalen Boyles led the Eagles with 24 points and Alex Cunningham scored 23 points. Marquis Curry and Ahmari Coats each scored six points. KJ Makins and Jadakiss Evans had five. Hampton Schoch had three points, Malik Palmore had two and Quay Turman had one.
Greenwood improved to 12-11 overall and 6-7 in the region.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALLNinety Six 47, Silver Bluff 45Ninety Six earned a region win against Silver Bluff.
Jada Newson led the Wildcats with 11 points and Tyra Sullivan scored 10. Tori Barr had eight points, Gracie Lollis had seven points and Aubrie Middleton had six points. Haylee Hill added five points.