The Lander women’s basketball team rode Tabitha Dailey’s 12-of-13 shooting performance and rolled to its 13th consecutive victory, beating Peach Belt Conference foe Young Harris 94-64 Saturday at Finis Horne Arena.
The Bearcats improved to 17-3 overall and 12-0 in the PBC. They beat an opponent by more than 20 points for the seventh time this season.
Dailey made her first six shots from the floor for the second consecutive game and finished with a season-high 29 points. The senior forward has made a combined 29 of 35 shots over the last three games.
Aniaya Jester added 12 points for the Bearcats while Quin’De’Ja Hamilton scored 11 points, making three 3-pointers.
Zamiya Passmore scored eight points while leading Lander with five assists. Makaila Cange added eight points on four of six shooting for the Bearcats. Miriam Recarte paced Lander with nine rebounds and six blocked shots. Jessica Harris and Sarah Crews led the Bearcats with four steals apiece.
COLLEGE MEN’S
BASKETBALLLander 83,
Young Harris 74Lander received a double-double from Deon Berrien and remained in first place in the Peach Belt Conference and secured its sixth consecutive win after defeating Young Harris.
The Bearcats improved to 16-4 overall and 10-2 in the PBC. Lander began the day tied for first with UNC Pembroke.
The Mountain Lions fell to 5-15, 3-9.
Berrien paced the Bearcats with 17 points and 11 rebounds, with 10 coming on the defensive end.
Zane Rankin made his first five shots from the floor and finished 5-for-6, scoring a season-high 16 points for Lander. He was 3-of-3 from 3-point range. DeShundre Rucker scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half for the Bearcats.
Elijah Alston and DaJuan Moorer added 11 points apiece for Lander. LaRaymond Spivery paced the Bearcats with four assists.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSELander 13, Newberry 12Lander faced a one-goal deficit with 2:30 remaining in regulation, but Mary Claire Robinson netted a game-tying goal with 1:53 to go and Alyssa Suchan slotted a game-winner with 47 seconds left in overtime to give the Bearcats a win over Newberry, the first in program history, in front of 195 fans at Van Taylor Stadium.
Lander (1-0) received four saves from Brenah Sarell in the second half and held the Wolves (0-1) without a shot in overtime. With time winding down in the extra period, Suchan fired a low shot that skipped inside the far post to give the Bearcats the victory.
Robinson led the Bearcat attack with five goals on six shots, including the program’s first goal with 28:49 left in the first half. Neither team ever led by more than two, as Lander built its largest lead with three consecutive goals late in the first half. Robinson scored her second at the 10:22 mark and followed with another with 5:23 left in the half.
VARSITY BOYS
BASKETBALLFox Creek 62,
Ninety Six 51Ninety Six fell to a region loss against Fox Creek.
Jack Waldrop led all scorers with 26 points for the Wildcats. Logan Bruce added 10, Andy Threlkeld had seven, Josh Booker had six and Luke Coster had two.
VARSITY GIRLS
BASKETBALLSaluda 77,
Silver Bluff 43Saluda cruised to its ninth consecutive win and improved to 6-0 in region play.
Kalisha Hill led the Tigers with 23 points. Jessica Means followed with 20. Nadya Watson scored 12.