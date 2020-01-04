The Lander women’s basketball team forced 26 turnovers and held Georgia Southwestern to 33.3% shooting in the second and third quarters as the Bearcats defeated the Hurricanes 64-52 on Saturday.
With the win Lander (8-3, 3-0 PBC) moves to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2014-15. Georgia Southwestern (4-5, 0-3 PBC) dropped its fifth straight contest.
The Bearcats led 44-35 entering the fourth quarter and increased the lead to 13 points on a Tabitha Dailey layup with 7:06 to play. GSW made one final push, cutting the deficit to six with 5:31 to go before Lander reeled off seven consecutive points, including five straight from Jessica Harris, to put the game out of reach.
Dailey scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, while also leading all players with eight rebounds. Zamiya Passmore finished with 12 points, four steals, and three assists.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLGeorgia Southwestern 89, Lander 86Lander led for the majority of the game and took a 50-32 lead into halftime, but a big second half by Georgia Southwestern led to a road loss.
With the loss, Lander falls to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in the Peach Belt Conference, while the Hurricanes improve to 6-3 and 1-2 in the PBC.
Tyler Brevard led the Bearcats with 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while LaRaymond Spivery finished with 16 points. Zane Rankin scored a season-high 12 points while DaJuan Moorer added his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.