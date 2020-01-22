ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Lander women’s basketball team outscored Flagler by 19 in the second half, led by 15 points from Tabitha Dailey, as the Bearcats earned a 89-72 victory over the Saints on Wednesday night.
Lander (14-3, 9-0 PBC) earned its 10th consecutive win while Kevin Pederson notched his 300th victory as head coach of the Bearcats. Flagler (4-11, 2-7 PBC) fell to 1-10 in its last 11 meetings against Lander.
Zamiya Passmore pumped in 25 points, while Dailey added 21 and 10 rebounds. Jessica Harris finished with 17 points.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLLander 82, Flagler 60ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Lander men’s basketball team defeated Flagler, 82-60, inside Flagler Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
With the win, Lander improves to 13-4, 7-2 PBC, while Flagler falls to 8-9, 4-5 PBC.
DeShundre Rucker led four Lander players in double figures with a season-high 18 points. The Greenville native finished the game 9-of-10 from the field, with six rebounds in the win.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
BASKETBALLWoodmont 34, Greenwood 18Greenwood fell to Woodmont Wednesday night.
Katara Crawford led the Eagles with nine points. Lexi Watson added three. Neveah Garrett, Amiya Young and Nivea Sprowl each scored two points.
Record: Greenwood 2-10 overall (0-7 region)
Next: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood at JL Mann
JUNIOR VARSITY
BOYS BASKETBALLSilver Bluff 48, Ninety Six 42Silver Bluff defeated Ninety Six’s junior varsity boys basketball team Wednesday night.
Scorers — NS: M. Deal 5, A. Smith 12, E. Gardener 7, N. Hill 5, S. Wells-Martin 10.
TUESDAYVARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLNinety Six 56, Silver Bluff 41Ninety Six picked up a region win Tuesday against Silver Bluff.
Josh Booker and Logan Bruce combined for 34 points.
Scorers — NS: Josh Booker 17, Payne Davis 4, Logan Bruce 17, Luke Coster 3, Jack Waldrop 13.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL Wardlaw Academy 41, Cambridge Academy 33
Cambridge Academy lost a non-region game to Wardlaw Academy Tuesday night.
Erin Massey led the Cougars in scoring with eight points. Lydia Rooney had four points and two rebounds. Faith Harvley had three points, and Hannah Walker and Catherine Wideman each had two points.
Cambridge fell to 7-4 and moves on to face Newberry Academy on Monday.