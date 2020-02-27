TIGERVILLE — The Lander softball team got 11 innings from Ashley Vinson without allowing an earned run, including a complete-game victory and four innings of extra-inning relief, as the Bearcats swept North Greenville on Thursday night, 4-0 and 7-6 in 11 innings.
Vinson surrendered just six hits to give Lander (9-2-1) its first sweep of the Crusaders (10-8) since 2012.
The Bearcats broke through in game one in the top of the third on a Morgan Watson sacrifice fly. Lander followed with three runs in the top of the seventh with a Sydney Grimes RBI single and a two-run double from Watson. Vinson (5-1) spun a complete-game five hitter with one walk and six strikeouts.
In game two, Watson again opened the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the first. Two batters later, Haven Pesce singled home another run and Bridgett Tierney followed with an RBI double to put the Bearcats up 3-0.
Vinson put Lander up 6-5 in the top of the eighth with a single to score Abby Harris, but North Greenville matched the run in the bottom of the inning. Neither team scored again until the top of the 11th when Logan Coward came off the bench to single home Grimes and put Lander back on top.
Vinson (6-1) left two Crusaders on base in the bottom of the 11th, ending the night with a strikeout to give the Bearcats the sweep.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNISNo. 6 Lander 7, Georgia College 0Lander began the Peach Belt Conference portion of its schedule with a shutout victory over Georgia College.
Lander (6-1, 1-0 PBC) posted its fourth shutout of the season, while Georgia College (1-3, 0-1 PBC) was dealt its third straight shutout.
A 6-0 win from Adam Elliget and Matthew De Groot at the No. 2 spot and a 6-2 victory Axel Cronje and Tommaso Rossin at No. 1 clinched the doubles point for Lander.
Thomas De Negri opened singles play with a 6-1, 6-1 win on court three, followed by a 6-1, 6-4 victory for Jamieson Nathan at No. 5 to put the Bearcats up 3-0. Kim Oshiro secured the win with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at the No. 6 spot.
Guillaume Tattevin posted a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 2 and Elliget followed with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1. Stanimir Petrovic closed out the day with a 7-5, 6-7, 10-8 win on court four.