LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lander softball team used a complete-game shutout from Ashley Vinson in the first game and a seven-run fifth inning in the second game to pick up a road sweep over Florida Southern on Tuesday. The Bearcats won by scores of 2-0 and 8-4.
Lander (15-2-1) has posted its best start through 18 games since 1999. Florida Southern (7-11) dropped its fifth consecutive game.
In the first game, Vinson (8-1) struck out six while allowing just one walk and two hits.
An RBI groundout from Logan Coward brought home Delaney Guerrero in the second inning to put Lander on the board, and another RBI grounder, this time from Morgan Watson, put the Bearcats up 2-0 in the third inning.
In the second game, neither team scored until the fifth when Lauren Collie scored on an error and Sydney Grimes followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0. A fielder’s choice extended the Bearcats’ lead to 4-0, and Guerrero added an RBI single to extend Lander’s advantage to 5-0. Another Moccasin error and a wild pitch tacked on two more Bearcat runs.
Florida Southern rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but an infield single from Watson plated Jenelle Figueroa to cap the scoring and give Lander the sweep.
Eliza Gonzalez (4-1) allowed three runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings in the circle.
Lander visits Nova Southeastern on Thursday for a doubleheader starting at noon.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLFLander 10th at invitational BLUFFTON — Lander shaved 26 strokes off its first round total to finish 10th at the Low Country Invitational.
Caroline Hardee tied for 30th, while Tatum Warr’s 5-over 76 helped her tie for 38th. Hannah Stephenson finished in a tie for 57th, Marley Barefoot ended the event tied for 68th, and Madison Jordan placed 74th. Lander posted a 311 on Tuesday after recording a 337 during the event’s opening round.
Eastern Michigan won the event with a 585 tally, beating Wingate by 15 shots.
Lander competes in the Coker Invitational on Mar. 16-17.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNISNo. 2 Lynn 7, Lander 0BOCA RATON, Fla. — Lander was swept by No. 2 Lynn.
The Fighting Knights would sweep doubles play to earn the point. Lynn rattled off 10 straight-set wins in singles to complete the sweep against Lander.
Lander travels to Winter Park, Florida, on Thursday to take on Rollins at noon.
MONDAYVARSITY GIRLS SOCCEREmerald 2, Dixie 0Emerald defeated Dixie Monday. Keren Arce scored in the first half on an assist from Zoe Vickery.
Vickery scored in the second half with an assist from Arizbeth Vasquez. Yoselin Galeas and Maggie Findley helped Emerald’s defense to see out the win. Cameron McGahee made nine saves in goal.
Wren 2, Greenwood 0Wren defeated Greenwood’s girls soccer team Monday. The Hurricanes scored one goal in each half.
VARSITY BOYS SOCCEREmerald 1, Dixie 0Emerald defeated Dixie in Due West. Hayden Babb scored the only goal of the game with an assist from Isaac White.
Tyler Calliham made five saves in goal for the Vikings. Alex Hershberger made eight saves for Dixie.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSENo. 9 Rollins 21, Lander 3The Lander women’s lacrosse team fell to No. 9 Rollins in a 21-3 contest on Monday night.
Emma Arifin netted Lander’s (2-4) first goal of the night as Rollins (4-1) scored the first eight goals of the contest. Emmy Peterson and Alyssa Suchan each scored in the final 2:13 of the match. Suchan, Alex Miller, and Kasey Bronco each won three draw controls while Brenah Sarell had 10 saves.
VARSITY BOYS GOLFGHS finishes 18th in GreenvilleGreenwood’s boys golf team finished 18th in its first 18-hole competition of the year at Greenville Country Club’s Riverside course.
Andrew Piontek led the Eagles, shooting 86. Trace Meredith scored 90, Brantley Parramore shot 95 and Landen Still shot 92. Cameron Addis shot 99.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNISNo. 6 Lander 7, USC Sumter 0No. 6 Lander used 10 different players to earn points as the Bearcats defeated USC Sumter, 7-0, on Monday morning.
Lander (8-1) began the match with a sweep of doubles as Matthew De Groot and Tommaso Rossin won at No. 1 doubles with a score of 6-2.
Axel Cronje and Thomas De Negri picked up a 6-2 win at No. 3, while Kim Oshiro and Guillaume Tattevin posted a 6-2 win at No. 2.
The Bearcats then swept singles play over the Fire Ants (4-4) as Martyn Icke and Nicolas Chan dominated at No. 6 and No. 5 with a 6-1, 6-1 win by Icke and a 6-1, 6-0 victory for Chan.
Rossin won at No. 3 with a 6-2, 6-0 score. De Groot recorded a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4, Jamieson Nathon posted a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 2, and Stanimir Petrovic rallied for a 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 win at No. 1.
VARSITY BASEBALLSpring Valley 3, Ninety Six 1Reese Lumpkin pitched a complete game for Spring Valley, giving up just one run on five hits as his team defeated Ninety Six.
Andrew Gossett led the Wildcats (0-2) at the plate with two hits and one RBI. Payne Davis, Brayden McCary and Alan Michael Shay accounted for the Wildcasts’ other hits.
Ninety Six’s Cam Lollis pitched four innings and suffered the loss.