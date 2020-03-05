The Lander softball team suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Nova Southeastern on Thursday afternoon in Davie, Florida.
The Bearcats (15-4-1) fell behind 3-0 in the first inning of game one before Shannon Antonini's bunt in the second inning was thrown away, allowing Bridgett Tierney to score. However, the Sharks (14-9) scored the next four runs to build a 7-1 lead. Morgan Watson seventh-inning RBI single capped the scoring.
A sacrifice fly in the second inning of game two put NSU up 1-0. The deficit doubled for Lander in the bottom of the fifth as a throwing error made the score 2-0 Nova Southeastern. NSU tacked on two more runs in the sixth to make the final score 4-0.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
Rollins 7, Lander 0
The Lander women's tennis team lost to Rollins 7-0 on Thursday to wrap up its spring break road trip.
With the loss, the Bearcats drop to 5-6 on the season, and the Tars move to 4-4.
Eduarda Ferreira and Polina Radchenko would defeat Alexandra Borg and Ola Durzynski in their doubles match 7-5. Rollins would win the next two to earn the doubles point.
VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER
Easley 3, Greenwood 0
Greenwood's girls soccer team fell 3-0 in a region match against Easley.
WEDNESDAY
Dixie 6, High Point 2
Dixie defeated High Point Academy in a region matchup Wednesday.
Alessio Giammarinaro and Liam Hibbard each scored two goals for the Hornets. Jesse Ellis and Caleb Grimes also scored. Andrew Nickles had two assists, while Andrew Hershberger and Luke Morales each had one assist. Alex Hershberger made five saves in goal.
Dixie improved to 1-1 this season and will face Clinton today. Junior varsity kicks off at 5:30 p.m. today.