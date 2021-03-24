Lander men’s tennis defeats N. Greenville
The No. 6-ranked Lander men’s tennis team earned a non-conference road win on Wednesday with a 6-1 victory over North Greenville.
Lander swept doubles action, using a 6-3 win from Guillaume Tattevin and Kim Oshiro followed by a 7-6 victory from Jamieson Nathan and Martyn Icke to grab the day’s first point.
Thomas De Negri capped the Bearcats’ scoring with a win at No. 2.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNISLander 7, North Greenville 0Lander started with a sweep of the doubles matches to start the match up 1-0. Sophomore Roberta Armani and senior Lindsey Wiggins won the No. 3 doubles, and sophomore Raquel Acco and freshman Chiara Gerbino took the No. 2 doubles.
The pairing of redshirt senior Eduarda Ferreira and senior Maria Rey won the No. 1 doubles. Lander clinched the win after Rey won the No. 4 singles flight.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERGeorgia College 1, Lander 0Lander took Georgia College to overtime for the fourth consecutive time in the series, but it suffered a setback in the 107th minute when Georgia College’s Madison Britt found the back of the net to end the night.
TUESDAYVARSITY SOFTBALLNinety Six 23, Liberty 3Ninety Six opened region play with a blowout win over Liberty.
Gracie Lollis hit a solo home run in the first inning and Janiyah Squire hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning.
Squire, Lollis, Madison Collins, Lou Corner, Kylie Campbell and Kamryn Ridlehoover all had multiple hits for the Wildcats. Pitcher Meghan Kimberling got her fifth consecutive win to open the season.
Ninety Six improved to 5-1 on the season.