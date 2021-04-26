The No. 6-ranked and second-seeded Lander men’s tennis team punched its ticket to the Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship match on Monday as the Bearcats topped No. 11-ranked and third-seeded North Georgia 4-2 in the semifinals at the Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
Lander (14-1) picked up its second win of the season over North Georgia (10-4) and will face No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Columbus State in the championship match on Friday.
The Bearcats took the first point of the day as Tommaso Rossin and Matthew De Groot won 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, followed by a 6-2 win from Kim Oshiro and Jamieson Nathan at the No. 3 spot.
The Nighthawks cut the lead to 3-2, but Mikael Erler fought his way to a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 victory to send Lander to the title match.
Lander will be looking for its 12th PBC Tournament championship on Friday and its first since 2002.
VARSITY BOYS GOLF Emerald 189, Clinton 196Logan Pope was low medalist with a score of 41, followed by William Riddle with a score of 44, Colton Carawan with a score of 50, Harris Miller with a score of 54 and Zach Polatty.
Eastside 161, Greenwood 166 Leading the way for Greenwood was senior Elliott Kinney with a 38. Also contributing to the team score was Cameron Addis (40), Trace Meredith (43), and Landen Still (45). Also competing were Dawson Hudson (47) and Connor Hudson (47).
VARSITY BOYS SOCCERDixie 3, Laurens 2The Hornets overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit for the win.
Alessio Giammarinaro, Andrew Nickles and Austin Scarboro scored for Dixie. Goalie Alex Hershberger had seven saves.
Dixie improved to 9-9.