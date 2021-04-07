After battling nonstop Wednesday with the Francis Marion Patriots in the PBC semifinals, the No. 3 Lander men’s soccer team fell in penalty kicks, 5-4, to end its season.
Lander concludes its season with a record of 8-0-1 and 8-0-0 in the PBC while Francis Marion Moves to 4-3-3 and 3-3-2 in the PBC.
Lander went 4-of-5 in the shootout, missing its initial attempt. Francis Marion found the back of the net on all five of its attempts to end the Bearcats’ season.
TUESDAYVARSITY SOFTBALLNinety Six 10, Mid-Carolina 2Gracie Timmerman, Kylie Campbell and Lou Corner all recorded two hits in the Wildcats’ road victory.
Pitcher Janiyah Squire earned her first win of the season.
Ninety Six improved to 11-3 overall.