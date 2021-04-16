ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Lander men’s golf team took a commanding lead after Friday’s first day of the PBC championship after shooting 16-under-par, which set a new conference championship record.
Leading the pack after the first day, Lander’s 272 team score is the lowest single-day team score at the PBC championship since USC Aiken shot 11-under-par (277) on the second day of the 2018 tournament.
The Bearcats lead by 10 strokes with Young Harris in second place after shooting six-under-par. USC Aiken rounds out the top three with a one-over-par.
Lander’s 10-stroke advantage is the largest a team has had after the first day since the PBC adopted a three-day format for the championship.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLFLander 4th in PBC championshipST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After a competitive first day of action, the Lander women’s golf team is in fourth.
Columbus State leads all teams with a six-over-par first day. North Georgia and Flagler are both tied for second place after shooting 12-over-par. Lander is in fourth after shooting 13-over-par.
Hannah Stephenson, Chloe Hiott and Caitlyn Cash are all tied for 12th after shooting five-over-par.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLander 3, UNC Pembroke 2Lander erased a 2-1 deficit to earn a 3-2 home win over UNC Pembroke, winning the match 20-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-18, 15-10.
Both teams alternated scoring on the first nine points of the decisive set before a Christina Aguayo kill and ace sparked a 6-0 Bearcat run to make the score 10-4.
UNCP threatened late with three consecutive points to cut the lead to 14-10, but Aguayo ended the night with a kill to cap Lander’s comeback.
Aguayo led Lander with 18 kills and added 13 digs. Madilyn Reed tallied 53 assists and 24 digs, both team highs.