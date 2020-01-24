The Lander men’s basketball team got a combined 37 points from Sidney Robinson and Deon Berrien as the Bearcats pulled into a first-place tie in the Peach Belt Conference with an 88-83 victory over USC Aiken Saturday afternoon at Horne Arena.
Lander improved to 14-4 overall and 8-2 in the PBC with its fourth consecutive victory. The Pacers fell to 12-8, 8-2.
UNC Pembroke beat Georgia Southwestern Saturday and is also 8-2 in the conference.
The Bearcats ended a five-game losing streak to USC Aiken, having last beaten the Pacers Jan. 25, 2017.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLander 87, USC Aiken 71The Lander women’s basketball team got 26 points from Jessica Harris, including 16 consecutive Bearcat points in the third quarter, and stayed unbeaten in the Peach Belt Conference with a victory over USC Aiken Saturday afternoon at Horne Arena. It was Lander’s 11th consecutive victory.
The Bearcats improved to 15-3 overall and 10-0 in the Peach Belt, matching their best league start since the 2011-12 season. North Georgia is in second place at 9-1 but has already lost to Lander.
The Bearcats, who trailed 38-29 late in the first half, outscored the Pacers 56-24 to build a 23-point lead in the fourth quarter.
FRIDAYVARSITY WRESTLINGGreenwood Christian 54, Augusta Christian 27; Greenwood Christian 39, Abbeville 36Greenwood Christian claimed two impressive wins against SCISA Class 3A Augusta Christian and Class 2A public school Abbeville Friday night.