COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Lander baseball team’s comeback effort fell short against No. 23 Columbus State, 3-2, Friday night in the series opener at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.
Lander falls to 10-5 on the year and 4-2 in PBC play, while Columbus State improves to 12-3 and 6-1 in league action.
Lander struck first in the contest with a solo home run by Roury Glanton in the second inning.
Columbus State added a run in the bottom half resulting from a runner scoring from third on a wild pitch.
VARSITY GIRLS SOCCERGreenwood 2,
Cambridge Academy 0Greenwood earned a 2-0 win against Cambridge Academy Friday night.
VARSITY SOFTBALLGreenwood Christian 11, Whitmire 1Jessica Rearden pitched six endings, striking out 10 and walking one as Greenwood Christian defeated Whitmire.
Emma Knight, Rearden and Gracie Brisher had multiple hits to lead the Hawks.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNISLander 7, Savannah State 0SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Lander women’s tennis team did not give up a point and did not lose a set to capture a 7-0 win over Savannah State on Friday.
The Bearcats swept doubles play to earn the point. Nelli Lius and Raquel Acco earned the 6-0 doubles win, Marissa Peterson and Lucia Ric would secure the 6-0 win. Giuliana Gibson and Kylee Ramsey clinched the doubles point with a default win.
Lander travels to St. Augustine, Florida, on Sunday to take on No. 12 Flagler at 10 a.m.