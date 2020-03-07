A three-run homer from Roury Glanton lifted Lander to a 6-2 win against Flagler Saturday at Dolny Stadium. Lander clinched a Peach Belt series against the Saints.
The Bearcats (12-7, 6-4 PBC) will try to earn the sweep over the Saints (12-8, 4-7) Sunday at noon at Dolny Stadium. Lander won Friday 3-2 on Justin Wager’s walk-off sacrifice fly.
Bearcats starting pitcher Fraser Ellard (2-2) earned Saturday’s victory, allowing only one run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked three..
FRIDAYVARSITY BASEBALLNinety Six 5, Mid-Carolina 2Ninety Six defeated Mid-Carolina Friday night to improve to 1-2 this season.
Logan Bruce led the Wildcats’ offense, going 3-for-4 with one RBI.
Brayden McCary went 2-for-3.
Pitcher Bryson Metts (1-1) earned the win. He struck out one and gave up five hits and no earned runs.