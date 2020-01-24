Kalisha Hill scored 12 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and had four steals to keep Saluda’s varsity girls basketball team unbeaten in region play with a 45-30 win against Batesburg-Leesville Friday night.
Nadya Watson added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Tiara Daniels had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers.
Scorers — S: Mya Carroll 7, Jessica Means 4, Kalisha Hill 12, Tiara Daniels 10, Auvia Holland 2, Nadya Watson 10. B: Jayla Barr 16, Kiara Burton 2, Dyani Dennis 4, Alex Adams 2, Jaliyah Corbett 1, Kenny Morris 5.
Record: Saluda 12-1 overall, 5-0 region
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLDixie 62,
NEXT School Eagle Ridge 23Parker Santee scored 15 points to pace Dixie in a blowout.
Scoring — D: Max Peeler 2, Liam Hibbard 7, Jenkins Peeler 6, Jesse Ellis 3, William Snipes 12, Keon Bates 4, Zane Powell 3, Parker Santee 15, Dawson Glenn 10.
Record: Dixie 12-7 overall, 5-3 region
Union 67, Emerald 49Zacoyeis Elmore had 15 points, Shep Forrester had 11 and Demarion Rapp added 10 in a losing effort for Emerald.
Scoring — E: Nigel Scott 2, Demarion Rapp 10, Shep Forrester 11, Zacoyeis Elmore 15, Pharrell Long: 3, Zack Norman 4.
Tabernacle Christian 73, Cambridge Academy 46Cambridge fell to Tabernacle Christian School Friday night. The Cougars fell to 0-14 on the season.
Matthew Strutko led the Cougars with 20 points. Spence Hagood added 16 points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
BASKETBALLCambridge Academy 41,
Tabernacle Christian 12Cambridge Academy’s boys team defeated Tabernacle Christian School Friday night to improve to 9-3.
Maddox Lee led the Cougars with seven points and Landen Vahjen added six points. Tripp Bourne, Holden Poole and Andrew Wiley each had four points.
COLLEGE WRESTLINGLander 30, King 12;
Lander 32, Emmanuel 10Lander (4-5) earned its first back-to-back wins in program history with victories against King (3-5) and Emmanuel (2-14).
In the first dual, Lander ripped off 27 consecutive points to seize control. A major decision from William Olivas at 133, followed by a hard-fought 6-2 decision from Elijah Gray at 141, gave Lander a 7-6 lead. After a forfeit at 149, Bryson Ethington dominated 157 with a 17-2 technical fall. Angel Hernandez claimed an 11-8 decision at 165 and Brice Harkness kept the run going with a sudden-death 4-2 decision at 174. Ryan Humel kept the momentum with the Bearcats, claiming a 6-4 decision at 185 and Cameron Coffman ended the dual with a Bearcat victory, grinding out a 4-2 decision at 285.
Against the Lions, at technical fall from Olivas and a pin from Gray helped Lander erase a 4-0 deficit and move in front, 11-4. Ethington answered a Lion decision with an 11-3 major decision, and Hernandez battled to a 6-2 decision to make the score 18-7. Emmanuel threatened with another decision, but the Bearcats closed strong with a 13-8 decision by Humel, a 23-6 technical fall from Darius Parker, and a Cameron Coffman pin.
Next match: UNC Pembroke at Lander, 7 p.m. Feb. 5
THURSDAYJUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
BASKETBALLJL Mann 37, Greenwood 15Greenwood’s junior varsity girls basketball team fell to JL Mann Thursday night.
Paris Bushey and Katara Crawford combined for 11 points for the Eagles.
Scorers — G: Paris Bushey 6, Katara Crawford 5, Nevaeh Garrett 2, Lexi Watson 2.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLGreenwood 43, JL Mann 41, OTGreenwood defeated JL Mann after overtime Thursday night.
The Eagles led Mann by 16 at halftime, then the Patriots came back. Greenwood shot 4 of 5 from the free throw line in overtime and sealed the win. Donovan Boyles made two game-winning free throws.
Scorers — G: Donovan Boyles 8, Karmelo Moates 7, Munchie Wilson 7, Kaleb Gilbert 6, Kendall Barr 5, Deonte Tapp 4, Josh Martin 3, Karinyious Norman 2, Omari McGowan 1.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLPCAG 44, Cambridge Academy 23Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood’s varsity boys basketball team defeated Cambridge Academy Thursday.
Jonah Spate led the Lions with 21 points. Milaan Raj had 11 points and Aaron Hegler added seven points.
VARSITY WRESTLINGGreenwood 52, Westside 30; Greenwood 37, TL Hanna 33Greenwood picked up two region wins and improved to 5-1 in the region Thursday with wins against Westside and TL Hanna.
In the Westside match, Greenwood had wins from Carter Anderson, Jacob Smith, Lee Duncan, David Laughlin, Jaqion Williams, Adam Clinemyer, Silas Lee, Raistlin Lee, and Bradford McCasslan.
In the TL Hanna match, Greenwood won eight matches. Anderson, Duncan, Williams, and Clinemyer won their matches with a pin. Bradford McCasslan won his match with 30 seconds left and secured a close win in the dual.