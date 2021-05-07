Greenwood’s varsity softball team defeated Laurens 11-1 Friday night.
The Eagles broke a scoreless tie with a seven-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth to cruise to a win in five innings.
Aubrey Holland pitched all five innings for the win, giving up just one run while striking out four. She did not give up a walk.
Offensively, the team had multiple players racking up stats including Zoey Montgomery going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Matti Dickenson went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Holland went 2-for-4 with 5 RBIs and a triple.
The Eagles wrap up their region schedule Monday against Eastside. A win clinches a share of the Region 2-4A championship.
VARSITY BASEBALLNinety Six 7,
Midland Valley 6Ninety Six’s Payton Crawford delivered a walkoff hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Payne Davis after a double by Davis earlier in the inning.
Davis recorded three hits in the game.