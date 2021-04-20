In a matchup of undefeated region foes, Greenwood’s varsity softball team defeated Greer 5-3 Tuesday night.
Aubrey Holland pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and two earned runs. She struck out 11 batters.
Zoey Montgomery, Kayleigh Doerflein, Allyson Kilgus and KD Helms had hits for the Eagles. Matti Dickenson, Helms, and Reece Bundrick all recorded RBIs.
VARSITY BOYS GOLFGHS 10th, EHS 21st
at Hurricane InvitationalGreenwood finished in 10th place with 676 points and Emerald placed 21st with 780 points in the Hurricane Invitational at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Easley.
Dorman won the two-day tournament after shooting 605.
VARSITY BASEBALLChrist Church 7,
Ninety Six 6After Ninety Six took an early 6-2 lead, Christ Church rallied and broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the seventh.
Ninety Six’s Cam Lollis had two hits and an RBI. Drew Hinton hit a triple and recorded three RBIs.
Crescent 8, Abbeville 7The loss to Crescent snapped a seven-game winning streak for Abbeville.
Jackson Uldrick went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Starter Tyler Overholt had nine strikeouts in three innings. At the plate, Overholt hit a home run and recorded three RBIs.
COLLEGE SOFTBALLNorth Georgia
sweeps LanderLander took a 1-1 tie into the fifth inning against No. 3 North Georgia before falling to the Nighthawks, 2-1, in game one. North Georgia won game two 6-0 to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Lander trailed 1-0 in the top of the fourth when Delaney Guerrero’s one-out single put the tying run aboard. Two batters later, Barbara Cook doubled down the left-field line to plate Guerrero and knot the score. However, a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth for North Georgia would be game one’s final run as the Nighthawks hung on for a victory.