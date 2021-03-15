Greenwood’s varsity softball team defeated Fox Creek 12-0 Monday in the season opener.
Freshman Aubrey Holland pitched five innings, giving up only three hits while striking out nine.
Kayleigh Doerflein went 2-for-4 with a home run and double to pace the Eagles’ offense.
VARSITY BOYS GOLFClinton 190, Emerald 210The Vikings fell on the road to Region 3-3A foe Clinton.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCERLander 2, Francis Marion 1FLORENCE — Down a goal in the second half, No. 7-ranked Lander scored a pair of goals to vault over Francis Marion and win a contest on the road.
The Bearcats advance to 5-0-0 while Francis Marion drops to 3-3-2 overall and 2-3-2 in the PBC.
The Bearcats and Patriots were scoreless through the first 20 minutes until a converted penalty kick at the 19:30 mark in the first half put Francis Marion ahead 1-0.
Lander put seven shots on goal and scored late in the second half to stay undefeated on the season.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERNorth Georgia 1, Lander 0DAHLONEGA, GA. — The two sides held each other scoreless through the first 45 minutes before the Nighthawks were able to punch one through in the 61st minute.
Lander put two shots on target in the second frame, as sophomore Micah Spickerman and freshman Emma Scott were able to place their shots on net.
Lander drops to 2-4 while North Georgia moves to 4-1.
LU men’s golf 13th after 1st day
at First Federal Southeast ClassicVALDOSTA, Ga. – The Lander men’s golf team finished 13th after the first day at the 2021 First Federal Southeast Classic at the Kindelou Forest Golf Club.
West Florida is in the lead after shooting five-under-par and a team score of 571 (283+288). Lincoln Memorial, Barry and Georgia Southwestern are all in a tie for second as the trio all shot three-under-par for the first two rounds.
Junior Maxime Legros is leading the Bearcats after the first day after shooting par in both rounds and is tied for 15th overall. Freshman Linus Jonsson is tied for 37th after shooting four-over-par for the first day. Sophomore Chris Fortenberry and freshman Hugo Lari are tied for 64th after shooting 11-over-par while sophomore Valentin Peugnet is in 71st place after shooting 13-over-par.