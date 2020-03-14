Greenwood’s junior varsity softball team went 1-2 at the Red/Blue tournament at Palmetto High on Saturday.
In the first game, the Eagles defeated Seneca 4-2. Greenwood scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to win. Aubrey Holland was the winning pitcher.
The Eagles fell 5-2 to Palmetto in the second game of the day. Greenwood had seven hits and four errors.
In the final game of the day, Greenwood last 3-0 to Belton-Honea Path. The Eagles had three hits.
Zoey Montgomery had two doubles and a triple across the three games. Aubrey McDade had three hits. Madison Louis had one single and a double.
Holland had two hits. KD Helms had two hits. Lexi Watson and Camryn Fuller each had one hit.
The Eagles are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the region.