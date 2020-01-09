Greenwood’s junior varsity girls basketball team fell 20-18 to Easley Thursday night.
Katara Crawford led the Eagles’ effort with 10 points.
Scorers — G: Katara Crawford 10, Lauryn Dansby 7, Lexi Watson 7, Nivea Sprowl 2.
Record: Greenwood 2-9 overall (0-3 region)
Next: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Greenwood at T.L. Hanna
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALLWright 81, Edgewood 11Wright’s boys team defeated Edgewood Thursday night.
DaMarcus Leach led Wright with 16 points.
Scorers — E: Hampton Ashley 1, Trace Jones 2, Alan Shay 5, Josh Brown 3. W: Ty Campbell 2, Elijah Owens 5, Cameron Allen 3, Tyrez Calhoun 1, CJ Badillo 3, Carson Norman 8, DaMarcus Leach 16, Ja’Kivon Elmore 8, Al Patterson 4, AJ Speach 2, JaLouis Hadden 5, Jay Hill 8, JC Harris 6, Ty Patterson 10.
COLLEGE WRESTLINGLander 23, Kentucky Wesleyan 19OWENSBORO, Ky. – The Lander wrestling team picked up bonus points in four of its five match victories on Thursday night to defeat Kentucky Wesleyan, 23-19, at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center.
The Bearcats’ longest dual road trip in team history started well, as Lander (2-2) scored forfeit wins at 184 and 197 to take a quick 12-0 advantage.
Kentucky Wesleyan (2-2) stormed back with three consecutive wins to move in front 14-12 before Elijah Gray (141) turned the tide with a 16-5 major decision, giving Lander a 16-14 lead. The Panthers reclaimed the lead with a narrow 4-3 decision at 149, but Bryson Ethington (157) grabbed the momentum back for Lander with a 9-4 decision. With the team score 19-17 in favor of the Bearcats, Angel Hernandez (165) gave Lander its biggest result of the night, notching a 13-3 major decision to extend the Bearcat lead to 23-17.