Greenwood’s varsity girls basketball team suffered a 51-35 road loss to T.L. Hanna Tuesday night.
The Eagles are now 2-3 in Region 1-5A play.
Scoring — G: Hailey Chiles 12, Kendahl Spearman 10, Erianna Wardlaw 6, Sequoia Dansby 2, Shamiya Starks-Belcher 5.
Newberry 76, Emerald 70Emerald dropped its first region game of the season in its loss to Newberry. The Vikings are now 1-1 in Region 3-3A.
Scoring — E: Lauren Livingston 30, Ta’Kaira Watson 21, Keonna Hankinson 14, Asia Frazier 4, Amari Goodman 1.
Saluda 49, Ninety Six 22Saluda won its fifth straight game in its victory against Ninety Six. The Tigers never trailed in the game and took a dominant 34-7 lead into halftime.
Saluda’s Kalisha Hill led all scorers with 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded four steals. Jessica Means added 13 points and also had four steals.
Ninety Six’s Tyra Sullivan and Gracie Lollis each scored a team-high six points for the Wildcats.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLTL Hanna 65, Greenwood 60Greenwood battled back from a 42-25 halftime deficit, but ran out of steam in the fourth quarter as TL Hanna handed the Eagles a fourth region loss.
Alex Cunningham and Dalen Boyles combined for 35 points.
Scorers — G: Alex Cunningham 23, Dalen Boyles 12, Marquis Curry 6, Jadakiss Evans 5, Cobe Johnson 5, Ahmari Coats 4, KJ Makins 3, Marquis Morgan 2.
Record: Greenwood 7-8 overall (1-4 Region 1-5A)
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Laurens at Greenwood
Saluda 55, Ninety Six 49Saluda defeated Ninety Six for a region win Tuesday night.
Trey Bryant led the Tigers with 18 points. Dallan Wright scored 14 and Zion Wright added 12.