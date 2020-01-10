Greenwood’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Easley 44-42 Friday night.
Scoring — G: Kendahl Spearman 10, Hailey Chiles 10, Erianna Wardlaw 9, Myra Patterson 6, Sequoia Dansby 4, Sham Starks Belcher 2, Aniya Belcher 2 Makayla Moore 2.
Record: 8-6 overall, 2-2 Region 1-5A
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALLSaluda 61, Silver Bluff 41Saluda continued its strong start to the season with a region-opening win against Silver Bluff. The Tigers improved to 8-1 overall.
Saluda’s Kalisha Hill and Tiara Daniels each scored a team-high 18 points to pace the team’s offense.
Cambridge Academy 48, Fountain Inn 21Lindsey Lee posted a double-double in Cambridge’s win over Fountain Inn Christian School. Lee finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lydia Rooney scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Faith Harvey added seven points and seven rebounds.
Record: 5-3 overall, 2-3 region
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLLighthouse Christian 41, PCAG 31Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood lost to Lighthouse Christian School in Abbeville.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALLPCAG 24, Lighthouse Christian 20Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood defeated Lighthouse Christian School in Abbeville.
COLLEGE WRESTLINGLander places five at NWCA openThe Lander wrestling team followed up its dual win over Kentucky Wesleyan with five grabblers earning podium positions at the NWCA Collegiate Open.
William Olivas and Darius Parker advanced to the championship matches of the 133 and 197 brackets. Dixie alum Chandler Smalley (149), Angel Hernandez (165), and Myles Starke (184) each made the semifinals of their respective brackets. Brandon Holt and Elijah Gray both advanced to the quarterfinals in the 141 weight class.