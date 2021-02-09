GCS girls defeat Shannon Forest
Greenwood Christian’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Shannon Forest 42-26 Tuesday night.
Caroline Reed led the Hawks with 11 points and Kennedy Kaltz added 10 points. Nicole Shirley had eight points, Abi Summey had six points and Hallie Ruth Stumbo had four points. McKendree Davis had one point.
The Hawks are 8-4 this season.
VARSITY BOYS
BASKETBALLUnion County 49,
Emerald 48Emerald’s varsity boys basketball team narrowly fell to Union County.
For Emerald, Shep Forrester led the tema with 18 points and Pharrell Long added 11 points. Zacoyeis Elmore had seven points. Zach Norman and Bradlee Jones each had four points and Nate Parks and Ran Ryans had two points apiece.
College acrobatics & tumbling
King 259.495, Lander 227.185
The Lander acrobatics & tumbling team hosted its inaugural meet against No. 9 King on Tuesday night in Finis Horne Arena.
Lander opened the meet with 26.85 in the Compulsory event, highlighted by a compulsory toss score of 9.00. The Bearcats followed that with a 24.00 score in Acro, scoring an 8.85 in seven element and 7.85 in five element. Lander closed the first half with a 26.85 in Pyramid, led by a 9.70 in the open heat. King led the Bearcats 92.35-77.70 after the first three events.
The Bearcats opened the second half with an 8.45 in the open toss, totaling 24.75 in the Toss event. Lander went on to score a 45.025 in the Tumbling event, led by Sarah Calk with a 9.425 in the aerial heat. Lander finished the meet with a score of 79.71 in the Team Event. King won the meet 259.495-227.185.
MONDAYVARSITY BOYS
BASKETBALLGreenwood 55,
Laurens 47Greenwood earned a win in its final home game of the season. The Eagles led by 23 in the second half, but the Raiders made a fourth-quarter run to make it close.
All nine Eagles that played scored.
Greenwood finished third in Region 2-4A with a 4-4 region record and a 8-6 overall record.
Abbeville 65, Liberty 42Abbeville’s varsity boys basketball team defeated Liberty 65-42 Monday night for a region win.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALLLander 84,
Young Harris 74The Lander men’s basketball team returned to action with a road victory at Young Harris.
Lander moves to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the PBC while Young Harris drops to 4-5 overall and 4-4 in PBC play.
This is the first road victory for the Blue and Gold since Dec. 9, when they defeated USC Aiken 73-66 in just the second game of the season.