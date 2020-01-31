Greenwood defeated Westside, 60-56, Friday night to improve to 4-6 in Region 1-5A.
Westside drops to an 8-2 record and remains atop the region. The win offers Greenwood a much better chance at making the playoffs, as the Eagles are tied for fifth with Woodmont at 4-6.
Abbeville 72, Batesburg-Leesville 48Abbeville improved to 5-1 in Region 2-2A and stayed in first place with a win.
Dre Watt led the Panthers with 16 points and JD Moore added 14. Jay Tinch had 12 points, Jhalyn Shuler had nine points. Natavious Norman added six points. Navi Marshall and Dantavious Hill each had three points and Kivionte Garner had two points.
Dixie 66, Whitmire 36Dixie defeated Whitmire Friday night for a win in Region 1-1A.
William Snipes led the Hornets with 30 points. Jenkins Peeler had 13 and Westin Brock had nine points. Max Peeler added six points, Zane Powell had three, Nolan Prince and Keon Bates each had two points and Caleb Simpson scored one point.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALLWestside 50, Greenwood 27Greenwood’s varsity girls basketball team lost 50-27 Friday night in a region game against Westside.
Shamiya Starks-Belcher led the Eagles with eight points and Erianna Wardlaw followed with seven points. Shemyra Patterson had five points, and Seqouia Dansby and Hailey Chiles each had four points.
Abbeville 44,
Batesburg-Leesville 41Abbeville’s girls team earned its first win of the season in a region clash with Batesburg-Leesville.
Fox Creek 34, Ninety Six 31Ninety Six fell to Fox Creek in a region matchup.
Tori Barr led the Wildcats with 12 points and Tyra Sullivan followed with 11 points. Jada Newson scored six points and Haylee Hill had two points.
THURSDAYVARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLGreenwood 53, Westside 45Greenwood bounced back with an overtime win at home against Westside. The Eagles rallied from a six-point deficit with less than two minutes remaining as Kaleb Gilbert hit a 3-point buzzer beater to send the game to overtime.
Gilbert and Ketorious Wilson led the Eagles with nine points. Omari McGowan had eight points and Karlynious Norman had five points.
Kendall Barr had seven points. Donovan Boyles and Deonte Tapp had six points each, and Karmelo Moates scored three points.
VARSITY WRESTLINGEmerald takes third in regionEmerald placed third in Region 3-3A. Noah Moore won his second straight region title and was named the Region 3-3A Wrestler of the Year.
The Vikings had 12 wrestlers qualify for the Upper State tournament.