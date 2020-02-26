Greenwood’s varsity boys tennis team opened its season with a 6-1 win over Eastside on Wednesday.
Results: No. 1 singles Graeme Simpson defeated Bo Davis 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles Hampton Goldman defeated Adam Keefer 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 singles Jack Davenport defeated Brady Clayton 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 singles Creighton Bowen lost to Luc Sanchez 4-6, 1-6; No. 5 singles Hayden Darby defeated Colin King 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Greame Simpson/Hampton Goldman defeated Bo Davis/Brady Clayton 7-5, 6-1; No. 2 doubles Evan Brown/Andrew Polatty defeated Wyatt Hill/Sloan Norwood 6-4, 6-3
Record: Greenwood 1-0 overall
Next: 5 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood at Eastside
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNo. 22 Lander 85,
Georgia College 36MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – No. 22-ranked Lander put its hands on the Peach Belt Conference regular-season championship, earning a share of the title with a win at Georgia College.
If the Bearcats win Saturday against USC Aiken, they will become outright Peach Belt champions.
Lander (23-4, 18-1 PBC) tied a program record with its 18th PBC victory and set a record for the fewest points allowed in a PBC game in Bearcat history, limiting the Bobcats (5-22, 2-17 PBC) to 36 points on 25.5 percent shooting.
Zamiya Passmore, Miriam Recarte, and Makaila Cange each netted 12 points in the win. Quin’De’Ja Hamilton finished with 11 points, while Aniaya Jester posted 10 points. Cange led the Bearcats’ efforts on the glass with eight rebounds.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLGeorgia College 92, Lander 87, OTMILLEDGEVILLE, GA. — Lander fell to Georgia College in double overtime.
Deon Berrien led four Lander players in double figures with 17 points, while Sidney Robinson added 16 points. Tyler Brevard had 12 points and DaJuan Moorer finished with 10 points.
Lander used hot shooting from 3-point range and rebounding to take an early lead. At the 7:28 mark in the first half, the Bearcats had a 20-point lead.
Georgia College eventually rallied back and sent the game into overtime. In the waning seconds of the first overtime, the Bobcats would have the final possession but could not capitalize as the game would head to a second overtime. Georgia College would use clutch threes and rebounds late to seal the game in double overtime.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSENo. 14 Limestone 20, Lander 2GAFFNEY – Offensively, Lanie Gravies and Alyssa Suchan were the Bearcats goal scorers.
The matchup opened with a Saints (3-1) goal, but Lander was able to answer as a save from Brenah Sarell led to a Graves goal off an Emmy Peterson assist. Despite a strong start defensively in the opening 10 for the Bearcats, the Saints put the ball in the net 12 times in the first half.
Late in the second half, Suchan scored her 15th goal of the season.
The freshman has netted a goal in every match this year.