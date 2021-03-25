GHS boys golf finishes sixth in Viking Classic
Greenwood’s varsity boys golf team finished sixth with a team score of 328 in Thursday’s Viking Classic at Greenwood Country Club.
Abbeville finished 10th (338), Ninety Six placed 12th (345) and Emerald finished 15th (377).
Southside Christian won the event with a team score of 310.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL UNC Pembroke 3, Lander 0
Lander suffered a setback at the hands of UNC Pembroke, falling 25-17, 25-13, 25-19.
Christina Aguayo led Lander with 13 digs and eight kills, both team highs on the night. Hallie Huth added 11 digs and Madilyn Reed tallied 23 assists. Reed and Deona Mims each finished with six kills, followed by five each from Maya Walker and McCayla Willingham.
UNC Pembroke hit .264 to Lander’s .059 and the Braves made eight service aces in the win.