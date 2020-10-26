Greenwood’s boys cross country team finished third at the Region 2-4A meet Sunday. The team has qualified for the Class 4A state qualifier and will compete Friday at Chapin.
Hunter White led the Eagles, running a time of 16:47. Braylon Riere ran a personal-best 18:18 and Javin Page also set a new personal record at 18:33. Jenkins Schoch ran 18:34 for his personal best. Dominque Smith reached a personal record at 18:50. Michael Fuentes reached a personal best at 18:58. Elic Weeks ran 19:17, Silas Lee ran 19:31 for a personal record, Jackson Hamm ran 19:53 for a personal record and Britt Shirley ran 20:36.
The Eagles’ junior varsity team finished second, led by Carter Duffie with a time of 20:57 for a personal record. Derek Rosenbaum (21:50), Gavin Moore (22:04), Mykal Hite (22:54), Thomas Goff (23:40) and Gray McCrea (24:53) reached personal records. Remaining junior varsity finishers were Raistlin Lee (21:53), Nathan Smith (21:58) Charlie Fennell (22:55).
VARSITY GIRLS
CROSS COUNTRYGreenwood girls finish 4th at region meetGreenwood’s girls cross country team finished fourth in the Region 2-4A meet, qualifying for next weekend’s state qualifier race.
The Eagles’ finishers were Rebekah Hobbs (21:26, season record) season-best, Emma Powell (21:51, personal record), Ella Bassett (22:58, personal best), Gabbi Talley (23:24), Chloe Egbert (23:48), Anna Van Swol (24:19, personal record), Lexi Layland (24:42, season-best), Bella Denning (25:35, personal record), Annabel Wood (28:34, personal record) and Lilly Collins (29:04).
VARSITY VOLLEYBALLCambridge falls
to Newberry AcademyCambridge Academy’s season came to an end Saturday with a three-set loss to Newberry Academy, 27-25, 18-25, 21-25.
The Cougars defeated Wardlaw in the first round of Saturday’s playoffs, then fell to Patrick Henry later that day, but continued as the playoffs were double-elimination. The Cougars defeated Laurens Academy in the next round.