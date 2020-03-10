Greenwood’s varsity boys soccer team earned an 8-0 home win against Dixie Wednesday night.
Freshman Omar Ramos had three goals for the Eagles. Junior Ward McCurry had two goals. Seniors Trevor Brewington and Bryar O’Dell and sophomore Peter Russel each had one goal.
Julian Figueroa scored two goals for the Eagles. Ward McCurry had two assists and scored a goal off a corner kick.
Emerald 5, Palmetto 0Emerald defeated Palmetto Wednesday night. Luis Hernandez scored two goals for the Vikings.
Hayden Babb, Isaac White and Ryan Holloway each scored one goal.
Bryson Jones made two saves in goal for the Vikings. Grayson Mumford made one save in the second half.
Emerald improved to 2-1 on the season.
VARSITY GIRLS SOCCERCambridge Academy 3,
Spartanburg Day 1Cambridge Academy earned a region win.
Lindsey Lee scored a goal on an assist from Lydia Rooney. Jordan Mapes scored another goal. Goalkeeper Faith Harvley had six saves.
Cambridge Academy will face Oakbrook Prep at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
VARSITY BASEBALLStrom Thurmond 13, Ninety Six 1Strom Thurmond defeated Ninety Six in a non-region game.
The Wildcats’ Brayden McCary led the team at the plate, going 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Pitcher Logan Bruce took the loss for Ninety Six.
Saluda 7, Newberry 2Saluda defeated Newberry for non-region win.
Jacob McCary led the Tigers, hitting 2-for-3 with one RBI. TJ Fallaw was the winning pitcher. Fallaw gave up five hits in five innings and struck out eight.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS SOCCERGreenwood 6, Dixie 0Greenwood’s junior varsity boys soccer team defeated Dixie 6-0 Wednesday night.
TUESDAYVARSITY BOYS TENNISGreenwood 7, Woodmont 0Greenwood swept Woodmont for a region win Tuesday.
Graeme Simpson earned a win for Greenwood in No. 1 singles without dropping a game. Hampton Goldman defeated Justin Land, 6-0, 6-0, and Jack Davenport won in two sets against Jan Wookadoo.
In No. 4 singles, Hayden Darby beat AJ Hockaday, 6-0, 6-0. Michael Blizzard beat Pietro Heyde, 6-1, 6-0.
The doubles team of Hampton Goldman and Hayden Darby won, 8-0. In No. 2 doubles, Evan Brown and Andrew Polatty teamed up to win 6-2, 6-1.
Bennett Charles/Ahmad Pendergrass won in an extra doubles match. Also winning in extra matches were Curtis Hite/Grayson Allen, Paksh Patel/Gabriel Louise Ochoada.
The Eagles are 3-0 overall and 2-0 in region play. They will face Laurens Thursday at Laurens.
VARSITY BASEBALLSaluda 11, Swansea 4Saluda snatched a late lead to win 11-4 against Swansea. The game was tied at 4-4 in the sixth inning, when Saluda scored seven unanswered runs.
Hits by Kelby Rikard and Hayden Cherry led the Tigers to score six runs in the sixth inning.
Cade Gentry was the winning pitcher for Saluda. Gentry went five innings and allowed four runs on six hits. He struck out four.
VARSITY TRACK AND FIELDSaluda takes first place at meetSaluda took first place in a meet between Saluda, McCormick, Emerald, Dixie and Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood.
First-place finishers for Saluda were Mya Carroll (long jump, triple jump, 200-meter dash), Kalisha Hill (high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash), the 4x100 relay team of Keyla Lewis, Nadya Watson, Mya Carroll and Kalisha Hill; Erin Black (1600-meter run), and Nadya Watson (400-meter dash).
VARSITY GIRLS SOCCERBatesburg-Leesville 2, Ninety Six 1Ninety Six suffered a region loss Tuesday night.
Delea Shay scored the only goal for the Wildcats.
VARSITY BOYS SOCCERBatesburg-Leesville 13, Ninety Six 0Ninety Six’s boys soccer team suffered a region loss Tuesday night.