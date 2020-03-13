Greenwood’s varsity baseball team avenged last week’s home loss to Woodmont with a 7-0 win against the Wildcats on the road Friday.
Greenwood pitcher Garrett Hodges allowed no runs, striking out six and going all seven innings.
TJ Aiken opened scoring in the first inning with a one-run single. Lowndes Still hit a home run in the seventh as Greenwood scored three runs in the inning.
Wells Gunter led the Eagles with three hits.
VARSITY SOFTBALLGreenwood 5, Laurens 4Greenwood senior pitcher Jenna Chaudoin threw her second consecutive complete game, striking out 15 batters in seven innings.
The Eagles were led offensively by Katie Smith (1-for-4, two runs), Madison Medlin (2-for-3, RBI), Kayleigh Doerflein (1-for-4, RBI), Gracie Stone (1-for-4, 3 RBIs) and Caroline Addis (1-for-2).
VARSITY GIRLS SOCCEROakbrook Prep 3,
Cambridge Academy 1Lindsey Lee scored the lone goal for the Cougars. Cambridge goalie Faith Harvley made 20 saves.
JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALLGreenwood 16, Laurens 2The Eagles had nine hits and no errors and held Laurens to one hit.
Aubrey Holland picked up the win on the mound as she struck out eight.
Makayla Moore and Zoey Montgomery led the Eagles’ offense with one double each. Holland had two singles and KD Helms had one single.
Greenwood improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the region.
THURSDAYVARSITY BASEBALLStrom Thurmond 8, Saluda 1Strom Thurmond defeated Saluda Thursday night.
Noah Bell, who batted 1-for-3, drove in the only run of the game for the Tigers.
VARSITY SOFTBALLNinety Six 7, Batesburg-Leesville 6Ninety Six earned a win in its region opener. The Wildcats came back from a 6-1 deficit after two innings to win.
Ninety Six scored three runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth inning off a 3-run home run from Tori Barr. Barr finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and home run and two runs scored.
Gracie Lollis went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Kylie Campbell went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Pitcher Carlee Stockman earned the win and struck out 14.
Emerald 12, Mid-Carolina 0Emerald won by mercy rule against Mid-Carolina, as Emerald pitcher Lauralee Scott struck out 10 and allowed only one hit.
C-TEAM BASEBALLGreenwood 4, Ninety Six 3;
Ninety Six 4, Greenwood 0Greenwood’s C-team split a doubleheader against Ninety Six.
In the first game, Riley Latham was the Eagles’ winning pitcher. Latham allowed no hits and one run, struck out four and walked one. The Eagles won 4-3.
Luke Godwin, Bennet Erickson and Brayden Scott each had one hit for the Eagles.
In the second game, Manarian Chamberlain hit a single in the first inning for the Eagles. Godwin took the loss as pitcher, allowing three hits and four runs.