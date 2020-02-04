Greenwood Christian’s varsity boys basketball team earned a 76-32 win on Senior Night against Cambridge Academy Tuesday night.
Eli White had 18 to lead the Hawks. Josab Brisher had 16 and Adam Edwards added 10.
Scorers — GCS: Eli White 18, Josab Brisher 16, Adam Edwards 10, Gabe Stumbo 7, Ryan Shirley 9, Jaxon Carter 5, Alex Stanley 4, Evan Edwards 2, Jackson Farmer 3, Andrew Goforth 2. C: Matthew Strutko 13, Charles Price 8, Jackson Calvert 8, Ethan Mapes 2, Spence Hagood 1.
Woodruff 61, Emerald 43Emerald fell to Woodruff in a road region game.
Ahmad Evans led the Vikings with 11 points. Shep Forrester and Zacoyeis Elmore each scored nine points.
Demarion Rapp and Tra’Vion Thomas each had four points. Zack Norman and Nigel Scott each scored three points.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALLWoodruff 64, Emerald 42Emerald fell to a region loss against Woodruff.
Lauren Livingston led the Vikings with 19 points.
Amari Goodman added 10 points and Keonna Hankinson followed with eight points.
Asia Frazier had three points and T’Kaira Watson had two points.
Greenwood Christian 35,
Cambridge Academy 29Greenwood Christian’s girls team defeated Cambridge Academy.
Nicole Shirley led the Hawks with 20 points.
Scorers — GCS: Nicole Shirley 20, Abi Summey 4, Caroline Reed 3, Kennedy Kaltz 3, Gracie Brisher 3, Spencer Abrams 1, Kim Miller 1. C: Lindsey Lee 12, Jillian Williams 8, Jordan Mapes 2, Faith Harvley 2, Lydia Rooney 3, Erin Massey 2.
COLLEGE BASEBALLNo. 7 North Greenville 6, Lander 4The Lander baseball team fell to North Greenville in a close one Tuesday afternoon at Ray & Bea Dillard Field at Ashmore Park.
With the loss, Lander falls to 2-2 while the Crusaders improve to 2-1-1 on the season.
Senior left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard started on the mound for the Bearcats.