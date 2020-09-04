Emerald’s varsity volleyball team defeated Saluda on Thursday, 21-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20.
Seniors Destiny Collier and Kadence Matthews led the Vikings in kills.
Next: Thursday, Emerald at Broome
VARSITY GIRLS TENNISChapman 6, Emerald 0The Vikings lost in straight sets to Chapman on Thursday.
Next: Tuesday, Emerald vs. Woodruff
WEDNESDAYVARSITY GIRLS GOLFChapman 184,
Emerald 187Emerald suffered a three-shot loss to Chapman. Caroline Whitt led the Vikings with a score of 42. Anna Kuenzer, Caroline Ramsey and Randi Allen all shot under 50.