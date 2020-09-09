Emerald’s varsity girls golf team lost Tuesday to Seneca by two shots, 186-188, but defeated Powdersville, 188-226.
Randi Allen was the Vikings’ team medalist with a score of 44. Emerald averaged a score of 47.
VARSITY GIRLS TENNISWoodruff 7, Emerald 0Emerald fell in a region match against Woodruff Tuesday.
Emerald’s Summer Karle lost in the Vikings’ closest singles match, 2-6, 5-7. The Vikings will face Clinton on Thursday.
Saluda 6, Eau Claire 0Saluda defeated Eau Claire to improve to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the region.
All Saluda players won their matches in straight sets. The Tigers take on Newberry at home and away next Monday and Tuesday.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALLSaluda 3, Eau Claire 0Saluda defeated Eau Claire in three sets Tuesday night in the Tigers’ season opener.