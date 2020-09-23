Emerald girls golf defeats Ware Shoals
Emerald’s varsity girls golf team defeated Ware Shoals by a 178-250 score.
Randi Allen shot the lowest score for Emerald with a 39. Caroline Whitt shot 40, Carolina Ramsey shot 48 and Anna Kuenzer shot 51.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Gray Collegiate 3, Saluda 0Saluda dropped a region match against Gray Collegiate in three sets.
TUESDAYVARSITY VOLLEYBALLClinton 3, Emerald 2Emerald fell narrowly to Clinton in a region match.
Emerald’s Ashley Knight had six aces and freshman D’Metria Jordan had two aces. Cheyenne Craig had six kills.
Cambridge Academy 3, Richard Winn 2Cambridge Academy defeated Richard Winn in five sets in a region match Tuesday, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-12. The Cougars improved to 3-2 in the region.
Jordan Mapes had four kills, one assist, seven digs and two aces. Lindsey Lee had four kills, 20 digs and one ace. Nora Jones had one kill, one dig and two aces. Lily Rudd had one assist and eight digs. Reagan Myers had four kills, one block, one dig and five aces. Jillian Mapes had one kill, 23 assists, 10 digs and two aces.
VARSITY GIRLS GOLFGreenwood 211,
Laurens 238Greenwood improved to 4-0 in Region 2-4A with a win against Laurens.
Clair Lewis led Greenwood, shooting 45. Rachel Holder shot 50, Ella Brown shot 53 and Maddi Jones shot 63. Evie Craigo also competed for the Eagles.
Greenwood will face Greenville on Monday at the Links at Stoney Point.