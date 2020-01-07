Emerald’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Belton-Honea Path, 68-63, Tuesday night.
Lauren Livingston and Keonna Hankinson led the Vikings with 28 points each. Ta’Kaira Watson had 11 points and Larijah Patterson added one point.
Saluda 59, McCormick 37Saluda defeated McCormick in a non-region game Tuesday.
Jessica Means led the Tigers with 15 points as three Saluda players scored in double figures.
Scorers — S: Mya Carroll 5, Jessica Means 15, Kalisha Hill 13, Kaylen Nick 2, Tiara Daniels 12, Shania Brown 2, Auvia Holland 2, Nadya Watson 8. M: Jordan Brown 8, Nikiryah Garrett 4, Destiny Bell 8, Asya Milton 2, Heaven Wideman 11, QuSondra Wideman 4.
Record: Saluda 7-1
Laurens Academy 30,
Cambridge Academy 23Cambridge Academy’s girls team lost to Laurens Academy.
Lindsey Lee scored nine points for the Cougars. Jillian Mapes added eight points.
Ware Shoals 57, Calhoun Falls 32Ware Shoals claimed a region win against Calhoun Falls.
Channing Smith led the Hornets with 16 points. Kassie Weaver and Hannah Wiles had 11 points. Jaylin Pope scored nine points.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLLaurens Academy 65,
Cambridge Academy 39Cambridge fell to Laurens Academy.
Spence Hagood led the Cougars with 13 points. Matthew Strutko added 11 points.
Calhoun Falls 61, Ware Shoals 39Calhoun Falls defeated Ware Shoals for a win in Region 1-1A.
Isaiah Wideman led Ware Shoals with 17 points.
Dixie 53, Whitmire 36Dixie defeated Whitmire in a Region 1-1A matchup.
William Snipes led the Hornets with 18 points. Max Peeler scored 17 points. Jenkins Peeler added 12 points as Dixie improved to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in its region.
JUNIOR VARSITY
GIRLS BASKETBALLPCAG 21, Town Creek 9Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood’s junior varsity girls team defeated Town Creek.
Jaela Marshall and Micah Clarke led PCAG with six points apiece.
JUNIOR VARSITY
BOYS BASKETBALLPCAG 31, Town Creek 20Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood’s junior varsity boys defeated Town Creek.
Austin Collins led PCAG with 13 points. Thomas Austin added 10 points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALLCambridge Academy 44,
Laurens Academy 21Maddox Lee led Cambridge Academy with 14 points in the Cougars’ win against Laurens Academy.
Landen Vahjen scored eight points and Panos Migdalas added six points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALLCambridge Academy 22
, Laurens Academy 2Cambridge Academy’s middle school girls defeated Laurens Academy.
Alex Cockrell had 10 points for the Cougars. Paige Timmerman scored six points.
MONDAYJUNIOR VARSITY
BOYS BASKETBALLWestside 37, Greenwood 36Greenwood fell to Westside in a close game.
Donovan Boyles led the Eagles with 10 points.
Scorers — G: Donovan Boyles 10, Deonta Tapp 7, Munchie Wilson 7, Kaleb Gilbert 4, Kendall Barr 4, Brandon Sanders 3, Josh Martin 1.
JUNIOR VARSITY
GIRLS BASKETBALLWestside 46, Greenwood 4Greenwood’s junior varsity girls fell to Westside. Lauryn Dansby and Amiya Young had two points apiece.