Emerald’s varsity boys tennis team fell 4-3 to Woodruff Thursday night.
The match came down to No. 1 doubles which was lost in a third-set tiebreaker, 12-14.
Senior Jacob Lovell won easily in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNISLander 4, Flagler 3No. 6-ranked Lander closed out an unbeaten campaign at home as the Bearcats defeated Flagler at the Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
Lander (12-1) is now 6-0 at home this year. The Bearcats secured the No. 2 seed in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament with the win and are now assured of hosting a PBC Tournament semifinal match.
WEDNESDAYVARSITY BOYS TRACKNinety Six first at Saluda meetNinety Six finished in first place with 179.5 points. Saluda took third with 127 points.
VARSITY GIRLS TRACKSaluda takes second at home meetSaluda finished in second place with 169 points. Ninety Six placed third with 60 points.