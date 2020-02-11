Emerald’s varsity boys basketball team suffered a 70-56 loss to Union County Tuesday night in its home finale.
The Vikings scored just six points in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 43-21.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALLNinety Six 61, Silver Bluff 47Ninety Six senior Josh Booker scored a game-high 20 points for the Wildcats. Senior Andy Threlkeld followed with 10. Payne Davis had nine.
The Wildcats extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 4-5 in region play.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALLSaluda 76, Abbeville 30Saluda became Region 2-2A champions with the victory. Kalisha Hill scored a game-high 26 points. Mya Carroll followed with 12. Nadya Watson scored 10.
The Tigers have won 12 consecutive games.
Woodmont 48, Greenwood 39Greenwood got off to a slow start and couldn’t complete its comeback effort against Woodmont. Greenwood chipped away and got the Woodmont lead down to four points with just over two minutes to play, but the Eagles couldn’t make key shots down the stretch.
Scoring — G: Kendahl Spearman 16, Erianna Wardlaw 7, Hailey Chiles 6, Claire Lewis 4, Sequoia Dansby 2, Sham Starks-Belcher 2.
Emerald 59, Union County 56The Vikings ended a two-game losing streak with the win.
Greenwood Christian 43,
Shannon Forest 36.The Hawks outscored Shannon Forest 27-12 in the first half en route to their sixth home win of the season.
COLLEGE BASEBALLNo. 15 Newberry 18, Lander 9Lander entered the seventh inning trailing by just two runs, but Newberry scored eight runs in the frame to put the game out of reach.
Newberry’s Quinton Driggers earned his second win of the season on the mound with 2 1/3 innings, as he only gave one run, one hit, one walk, and struck out three. Starting pitcher Brandon Childers was charged with the loss, as he yielded four runs in 1 2/3 innings.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLFLander finishes 17th
in World Golf InvitationalST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Lander women’s golf team ended the World Golf Invitational in 17th-place, registering a 327 on the final day at the par-72, 6,049-yard Slammer & Squire Course at the World Golf Village.
Caroline Hardee shot a six-over 78 on the final day to finish tied for 42nd, while Tatum Warr trimmed 13 strokes off her day one score with a two-over 74, finishing in a tie for 47th. Hannah Stephenson recorded a 17-over 89 to tie for 78th. Chloe Hiott finished 87th after posting a 15-over 87. Marley Barefoot shot a 16-over 88 to finish tied for 92nd.